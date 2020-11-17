Cedar Park police officer injured in August shooting speaks after returning to work

Officer Nik Anderson was shot in the arm while responding to a family violence call in August.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A Cedar Park police officer injured in a shooting earlier this year has returned to the force, according to Assistant Chief Mike Harmon.

"Proud to welcome back Officer Nik Anderson who was shot in the line of duty 3 months ago," Harmon said Monday. "Nik still has a long road to a full recovery but is able to help out around the PD and is excited to be back at work."

Anderson underwent arm surgery after the August shooting, which started as a family violence call that evolved into a 16-hour hostage standoff.

Two other officers were also injured in the incident: Officer Jacqueline Quiles and Officer Cris Hester. Anderson has eight years of service, Quiles has four and Hester has 10.

On Tuesday, Anderson held a press conference where he discussed his long-awaited return.

"A lot of recovery, lot of physical therapy," he said. "You know, a lot of things we do on a normal day-to-day basis, you kind of take for granted. I have three young kids and I can't pick them up anymore like I used to. They have now adapted to running up to me and spinning around and turning so that I can pick them up underneath my arm, put them on my lap. You know, they're all under 5 so I can't hold them all in one chair, read them all a story with one arm without them having to hold the book for me."

Anderson said he's not on patrol just yet and is mostly staying busy with record work and taking reports. However, he hopes to be back in the field sometime next year.