Cedar Park police investigating suspicious package at business complex

The complex is located at 715 Discovery Blvd.
Credit: Cedar Park Police Department

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating a suspicious package call at a business complex on the north side of the city.

The complex, located at 715 Discovery Blvd., houses a church, salons and other establishments. Police reported the call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson with Cedar Park police could not confirm the exact business where the suspicious package call was reported, but Hill County News, which is located within the complex, is reporting the call came from Kingdom Church.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the package has been declared safe.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

