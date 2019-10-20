CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are investigating a "suspicious death" in the 2500 block of South Bell Drive.

The call about the deceased person came in at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Cedar Park police originally tweeted it was "on scene of a homicide investigation in the 2500 block of South Bell. Police presence in the area."

A spokesperson told KVUE it was later being investigated as a suspicious death and that the manner of the death was "not so clear cut."

CPPD said people should expect police presence in the area. There were not any further details immediately available. Police set up a media staging area at Monaco Drive and Versailles Drive.

KVUE has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.

