Lead investigator in Greg Kelley case resigns from Cedar Park Police Department

City officials raised concerns with the district attorney over how Chris Dailey handled the Greg Kelley investigation.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police Sgt. Chris Dailey resigned on Thursday after city officials raised concerns with the district attorney over the way Dailey handled the Greg Kelley investigation.

City spokeswoman Jennie Huerta told KVUE Dailey resigned, effective immediately.

“The City believes the goal of the criminal justice system should be to seek truth and justice, and it expects the dedicated men and women of the Cedar Park Police Department who serve and protect our citizens to act with a high level of professionalism as they work to keep our community safe,” Huerta said. “Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale and Councilmember Mike Guevara recently sent a letter and criminal complaint to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick seeking an investigation into Officer Dailey’s alleged misconduct.”

Dailey was the lead investigator in the Kelley case and has faced calls to resign over his conduct.

In 2014, a judge sentenced then-18-year-old Kelley, a former Leander High School football star, to 25 years in prison for child sex assault. But the conviction was formally overturned in November 2019 by a Williamson County District Court judge.

Kelley spent three years in prison before his release on bond in 2017 as investigators reopened the case.

Shortly after his exoneration, Kelley went before the Cedar Park City Council to call for the firings of Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix and Dailey. Kelley has also filed suit against the city of Cedar Park, Mannix and Dailey.

On Monday, July 13, Mannix will begin a new role as the chief of the Burnet Police Department.