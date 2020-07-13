Former Cedar Park police chief withdraws from Burnet position hours before swearing in

He is currently facing a lawsuit from Greg Kelley.

Sean Mannix is currently facing a lawsuit from former Leander High School football star Greg Kelley, who was exonerated from a sexual assault conviction.

Mannix was set to be sworn in as Burnet police chief on July 13 as Kelley supporters were planning to protest outside the city hall. A City of Burnet representative confirmed to KVUE's Mike Marut that Mannix withdrew from the new position that morning.

This comes after Mannix decided in January to retire from the Cedar Park Police Department.

While Mannix said he is expected to make a full recovery from an unspecified cancer, he said the experience with the treatment factored into his decision to retire as police chief in Cedar Park. He retired in January after seven years with the Cedar Park Police Department.