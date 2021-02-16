Cedar Park police 911 lines experience difficulties

Emergency calls were being routed to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, who will dispatch to the Cedar Park police.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department said its 911 phone lines were experiencing difficulties early Tuesday morning.

Emergency calls were being routed to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, who will dispatch to the Cedar Park police.

Non-emergency lines were also experiencing problems where callers may receive a busy signal, the Cedar Park Police Department said. Those with non-emergency calls were asked to call 512-864-8282 and select option 1. Or call any one of the following numbers: 512-369-0764, 512-369-0765, 512-369-0766, 512-482-4364, 512-482-4365.

The issue comes after the City of Austin website and 311 lines were down on Monday due to technical issues.

Austin 311 is the City's non-emergency police line to call. Its function is to reduce the number of 911 calls the City may receive so they can concentrate on those emergencies.

The City urged residents to monitor the news and its social media channels for updates and more information.

On Tuesday morning, Austin ISD police also said its dispatch phone lines were down. Anyone needing to reach their communication center can call 512-945-9910.

### — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) February 16, 2021