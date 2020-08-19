Cedar Park officer released from hospital after police-involved shooting and standoff

Officer Nik Anderson was released from the hospital three days after a police-involved shooting and standoff injured him and two other officers.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Cedar Park officer injured in a police-involved shooting and standoff has been released from the hospital.

Officer Nik Anderson is one of three Cedar Park officers injured on Sunday, Aug. 16, while responding to a call on the 2300 block of Natalie Cove around 3:10 p.m.

Anderson was released from St. David's Round Rock Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon. Fellow officers and friends cheered as Anderson left the hospital in a wheelchair.

"I appreciate all the support. You guys have been amazing," said Anderson as he gave everyone a big thumbs up.

Anderson, along with Officer Jacqueline Quiles and Cris Hester, was shot on Sunday, Aug. 16, around 3:10 p.m. while responding to a call on the 2300 block of Natalie Cove.

Officer Jacqueline Quiles – four years of service (released)

Officer Cris Hester – 10 years of service (released)

Officer Nik Anderson – eight years of service (released)

Officials said Anderson was shot in the upper bicep area; another officer suffered an injury to the rib area that was mitigated thanks to the officer's bulletproof vest, and the third officer suffered a head injury that only required stitches.

The suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Taylor, barricaded himself and three family members inside a home following the shooting. After 16 hours of negotiating, the standoff ended peacefully.

Taylor is now in jail facing felony charges.