Cedar Park officer protects, serves and connects through music

Officer Steph Cash has been with the Cedar Park PD for a few years, but her love of music has been around for much longer.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Protecting and serving her community. It's what Officer Steph Cash has done for more than seven years.

"I started in another city for the first 4.5 years of my career," she said.

Since then, she's been with the Cedar Park Police Department.

"We've got a good training reputation, we got a good community that supports us and the department itself takes pretty good care of us, so I jumped on that opportunity. Plus, playing music on the side, Austin's a big, huge hub for that," she explained. "I was like, 'OK ... well I guess I'm going to go,' that's what happened."

Playing music since she was 13, this connection and move gave her a chance to grow both careers. But it's also a chance for her to better connect with others, and with herself.

"As a police officer, and the same thing goes for any first responder, we see things sometimes that humans aren't necessarily meant to see. So, for me, it gives me an outlet," she said. "But since I'm comfortable on a stage and talking to people, it makes me more comfortable talking to people at work at my day-to-day job too. The fact they are wanting us to be out there in the community, engaging with people and sharing with people affords me an opportunity to have a better platform, so to speak."

She's combining her passions to better connect with the community she protects and serves.

