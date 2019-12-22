CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two officers in the Cedar Park Police Department are now on limited duty after shooting a man overnight.

According to police, the man called them around midnight and threatened to shoot at cars and drivers going by at Whitestone Boulevard and US 183.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the man in a wooded area nearby.

"He presented himself with what appeared to be an assault-style rifle," police said. "Officers responded to the threat and shots were fired."

The man was taken to the hospital, but no officers were hurt during this shooting. KVUE does not know at this time how the man who was shot is doing.

The two officers who shot him will be on limited duty during the investigation.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

‘Close friend’ of missing Austin mom found dead booked in jail, was plotting to take her baby: Sources

Timeline: What we know about Austin mom Heidi Broussard and baby Margot Carey

'She was always a really good mom' | Neighbors remember Austin woman Heidi Broussard

Westlake Chaparrals win second UIL state title in school history