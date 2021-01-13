Cedar Park police searching for missing 12 year old

The child was last seen near the basketball courts at 400 E. Cypress Creek Road.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are searching for a 12-year-old who hasn't been seen since 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, Anias Scott was last seen near the basketball courts located at 400 E. Cypress Creek Road near U.S. 183 A.

The child was wearing a black, puffy coat with a fur hood along with a black long-sleeved shirt with an astronaut on it. He was also wearing blue pajama pants and black Air1 sneakers.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.