CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are on the scene of a shooting at a home off Mesa Verde on Saturday evening.

Police said a vehicle and an unknown number of suspects fled the scene.

No injures have been reported at the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus live updates: Trump warns US facing 'toughest' weeks ahead

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: City of Kyle extends local orders requiring child care facilities to remain closed

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class