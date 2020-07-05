AUSTIN, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department has asked for the community's help to locate a man who has been missing since May 28, 2019.

Arthur Vernon Fleming, 52, was last seen in Cedar Park, but detectives believe he was heading to the Austin area.

Police said Fleming was known to frequent the Interstate Highway 35 and St. John's intersection.

Cedar Park Police Department

Fleming was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a Home Depot tool apron, according to police.

Police described Fleming as having gray hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing approximately 125 to 145 pounds.

If you have information regarding Fleming's locations, the Cedar Park Police Department asks that you call the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-260-4636.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-area nurse fired for going to New York to care for COVID-19 patients

Checklist: Texas pools must follow these guidelines when reopening

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began