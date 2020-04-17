CEDAR PARK, Texas — It’s not on your TV channel lineup, but for the students at Cedar Park High School, their teachers and parents, it’s a newscast not to be missed.

Welcome to The Wolfcast. During normal times it’s a daily newscast with school announcements, produced by the high school’s broadcast journalism students. But during this time of the coronavirus outbreak, when kids and teachers are confined to their homes, it’s a vital lifeline.

The newscasts, which are seen on social media outlets, are now produced from students’ homes. That’s a daunting task since they are already taking many hours of daily online instruction for the other classes.

“You can’t let yourself be distracted by being at home,” said The Wolfcast news anchor Ella Neel. “You can’t let the fear of what’s going on outside get in the way. You’ve just got to sit down and do it and then it’s done.”

On a recent program, students heard from their principal, watched a student-produced story about keeping healthy and learned of an important change in the school’s grading policy.

But there’s a greater purpose here, too.

“I think putting things out for the community is a real awesome thing that we’re doing,” said The Wolfcast executive producer Iriyana Lipkin. “Everyone is separate, but [the newscast] makes us feel really together.”

The best way to catch The Wolfcast is on Cedar Park High School’s YouTube channel.

