Suspect in custody after social media threats about Cedar Park High School

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after making threats about Cedar Park High School.

The Cedar Park Police Department said it was made aware of the threats, which were posted on social media, on Wednesday.

“We take threats of any kind very seriously,” the department said. “If you see something, say something.”

Leander ISD said it had received an anonymous alert about the threat and immediately notified police. Cedar Park High School families were notified on Wednesday evening.

No other information is available at this time.