CEDAR PARK, Texas — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Cedar Park.

On Monday, Nov. 4, at approximately 1:48 p.m., Cedar Park police officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the parking lot of 201 Walton Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim – later identified as 73-year-old Juanita Lopez – was awake but unresponsive. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Based on the initial investigation, Cedar Park police believe this was a slow speed incident. However, the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

