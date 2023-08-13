Person found dead as SWAT team serves high-risk warrant at Cedar Park hotel

Around 4:15 p.m., the Cedar Park Police Department said its officers were on the scene at the Best Western at 425 E. Whitestone Blvd.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A person was found dead as the SWAT team helped serve a high-risk warrant at a hotel in Cedar Park on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Cedar Park Police Department said its officers were on the scene at the Best Western at 425 E. Whitestone Blvd.

People were asked to avoid the area.

In an update just after 6 p.m., police said upon entry, members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team found a person dead. The death investigation has been turned over to Cedar Park PD detectives.

No other information is available at this time.