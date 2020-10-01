AUSTIN, Texas — It is the peak of cedar season and we are certainly feeling it!

Saturday morning's pollen count was the highest so far this season at 7,046 gr/m3. Friday morning's count stayed elevated at 1,398 gr/m3.

Cedar is considered high when it reaches at least 500 gr/m3. The pollen levels have been slowly climbing the last several days.

Rain typically brings in relief from cedar pollen levels because rain helps settle the pollen down. Friday afternoon's storms have many wondering if we will see levels drop.

The short answer is yes. Levels will probably drop thanks to the 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of rain accumulation that is expected. However, the relief will be brief.

A strong, dry northwest wind will follow Friday's storms. This will once again stir up pollen and will bring pollen in from the northwest where much less rain is anticipated. You can expect pollen levels to rebound back to high levels by Sunday.

Lighter winds and small rain chances in the middle of next week may bring us a longer-lived break for cedar fever.

Cedar season typically starts in early December and lasts through mid-February. The peek of the cedar season is usually the first two weeks of January.

From itchy eyes to mild headaches, KVUE outlined the symptoms of cedar fever. KVUE's Jenni Lee visited two pharmacies to find out what the top-selling remedies for cedar allergy relief are.

KVUE is the only station in the region that takes its own allergy counts seven days each week from our North Austin studios. We track the latest pollen counts and forecasts every day.

