AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who went missing in Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Cayden Bell, 17, was last seen outside Dell Children’s Medical Center around 2:30 p.m.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with dark blonde hair just below the ears.

Bell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Blind” in white lettering and red outline on the front, blue pajama bottoms and no shoes.

There are concerns for his safety due to mental health issues.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

