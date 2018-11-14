AUSTIN — Two members of the Catholic Diocese of Austin, Bishop Joe Vasquez and Father Isidore Ndagizimana, have been sued by six women who say Ndagizimana harassed them and that the church did not adequately protect them.

According to the lawsuit, Ndagizimana acted inappropriately toward the women in various ways, including unwanted touching and sexual advances. They say they reported what happened to the diocese, who responded that Ndagizimana was sent to four months of therapy in Houston and was healed. The suit states he was then moved to a parish in Brenham, Texas.

The women attended St. Thomas More in Northwest Austin, but the dates of the alleged incidents are not in the lawsuit. The suit states he had been part of the church since 2012.

Ndagizimana is now on leave, according to the diocese. He could not be reached for comment.

The diocese did not immediately have a comment because a spokesman said it had not yet had the chance to review the suit.

"This case is another chapter in the sad book of sexual abuse by a predatory Catholic priest and the institutional failures of the Catholic Church by bishops that enabled and protected the predator while failing to protect the victims," the suit states.

The suit also claims the women were told that they should not take legal action against Ndagizimana and that if they trusted the diocese "and had patience, the diocese would provide healing and restitution for the victims."

