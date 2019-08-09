ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are appealing for information from the public about a missing man last seen on Aug. 30.

Casey Joe Ingle, 36, was last seen at the Roundhouse Bar, at 1103 Wonder Dr. in Round Rock.

Ingle’s family reported him missing on Sept. 3.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and long brown hair that is often worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message by texting the keyword RRPD and a message to 847411.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIVE BLOG: LSU answers Texas' touchdown, regain lead

Firefighters battle brush fire in South Austin

Dark 'Joker' wins top Venice Film Festival prize