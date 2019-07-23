AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS have performed CPR on a victim after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Austin.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at 9800 Research Blvd. northbound on Monday evening.

Cardiac arrest was likely the cause of the crash, EMS said. The victim was resuscitated and taken to the hospital.

Crews from Austin Fire Department and Austin Police assisted with the “critical incident,” EMS said.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, 'Despacito'

Drunk driver receives four months in jail, probation after the deaths of Arlington couple

Front to bring cooler temperatures, more comfortable conditions to Central Texas