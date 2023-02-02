ATCEMS, Austin fire respond to carbon monoxide exposure involving 8 people, 2 airlifted

Both medics and firefighters responded to a "multi-patient carbon monoxide exposure incident," where eight people were exposed to carbon monoxide.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and Austin Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide exposure call that resulted in two people being airlifted to a hospital.

According to a tweet from ATCEMS, both medics and firefighters responded to a "multi-patient carbon monoxide exposure incident," where eight people were exposed to carbon monoxide. Among the eight people, six were adults and two were children.

ATCEMS personnel transported three of the eight people once on scene. Of those three transported, two of them, one adult and one child, had serious, potentially life-threatening symptoms.

In an update provided at 10:56 p.m., ATCEMS set-up a rendezvous point with Travis County STAR Flight and CareFlite to airlift two "seriously ill patients" that will be transported to University Hospital in San Antonio. Those two people will be treated with specialized hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

