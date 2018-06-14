A car caught fire Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash caused the vehicle to flip over the guardrail near the intersection of Mopac and U.S. Highway 183.

APD said it received the call about the crash at 3:35 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the 8300 block of N. Mopac Expressway, according to ATCEMS. Police said the crash involved three vehicles. ATCEMS also said in a tweet there were reports of a vehicle rolling over multiple times.

A viewer sent KVUE these photos from the scene:

ATCEMS said there were not any trauma alerts from the crash. A patient was taken to Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Two lanes service road lanes were shut down but later reopened.

#ATCEMSMedics and multiple assets responding to reported vehicle rescue 8600 N Mopac Expy SB (15:35) Reports of a vehicle that has rolled over multiple times. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 14, 2018

UPDATE vehicle rescue 8600 N Mopac Expy SB: personnel on scene stating no pinin. Unk age & gender patient currently being evaluated by #ATCEMSMedics. No trauma alerts declared. Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area and watch for responders. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 14, 2018

FINAL vehicle rescue 8600 N Mopac Expy SB: Vehicle rollover, no pinin. #ATCEMSMedics have transported an unknowna age & gender patient to Seton Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. EMS is clear of the scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 14, 2018

