Local News

Austin first responders on the scene of a car fire on West Stassney Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews responded to a car fire in the 1000 block of West Stassney Lane Monday afternoon.

ATCEMS said initial reports were of a "vehicle completely engulfed" with a patient trapped inside. As of 5:30 p.m., KVUE crews on the scene saw a white truck that had been heavily burned and appeared empty. First responders remained on the scene at the time.

EMS said one adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries. 

Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

