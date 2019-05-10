AUSTIN, Texas — Three people – including two teens – have serious injuries after a car drove off a bridge in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek Parkway just after 3:30 a.m.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. According to ATCEMS, two of the people in the car were teens.

First responders have had a busy several hours overnight Saturday. A woman and a man were injured after a shooting broke out and the woman crashed her car into a gas station to escape. In another incident, 10 people were displaced after their apartment complex caught fire.

