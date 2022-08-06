CapMetro says trains could be running slower for the next few days

CapMetro is urging riders to sign up for Metro Alerts to stay informed about the delays.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is warning riders that the train may be a little slower getting to rail stops for the next several days.

The delays, officials said, are being caused by the record-breaking temperatures in Central Texas. The tracks are getting so hot that trains are having to slow down to keep running.

CapMetro said the delays are precautionary as hot temperatures can cause the rails to overheat and shift, so slowing trains down puts less strain on the potentially hot tracks. And that means trains may be slower in getting to stops between Downtown Austin and Leander.

The problem was realized before the evening commute on Tuesday and the transit agency isn't taking any chances. The potential delays are expected to continue through the rest of the week, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

CapMetro is urging riders to sign up for Metro Alerts to stay informed about the delays. The transit agency said it would out an alert if trains are running more than five minutes late.

