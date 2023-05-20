CapMetro train involved in incident with pedestrian near Hancock Center

The transportation provider said riders should expect rail delays. Bus bridge will assist customers between Highland and Downtown stations.

AUSTIN, Texas — CapMetro said it is investigating after “an incident involving a CapMetro train and a pedestrian” near the Hancock Center shopping area on East 41st Street in Central Austin on Saturday morning.

CapMetro could not confirm more details about the incident or the condition of the pedestrian.

Following the incident, a CapMetro train was stopped at the crossing of the Interstate 35 southbound service road near East 41st Street. Traffic was being diverted through the I-35 underpass.

The transportation provider said riders should expect rail delays. Bus bridge will assist customers between Highland and Downtown stations, CapMetro said.

No other information is available at this time.