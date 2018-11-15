AUSTIN — Board members with CapMetro will vote next month on a program allowing kids to ride their buses and trains for free year-round.

CapMetro started a program over the summer that applies to students from Kindergarten through 12th grade, where they were able to ride for free.

The program started when CapMetro met with Austin ISD superintendent Paul Cruz, who said it would be a way to help support families during the summer whose kids may be taking part in summer programs or extracurricular activities. In May, they stated it could end up becoming a long-term solution, and that is what has led to the vote next month.

Officials with the department said this would allow kids to take advantage of free and safe public transportation and would give them an opportunity to explore the city year-round.

