AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will receive a $2.6 million federal grant to help fund eco-friendly buses, it was announced on Monday.

The money will go toward purchasing zero-emission or low-emission transit buses, according to a statement from U.S. Sen. for Texas John Cornyn.

“With more people coming to Austin each day, we must ensure our infrastructure can meet increasing demands,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Thanks to this grant, the public transportation in Austin will be more energy efficient.”

The funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Low or No Emission grant program, or Low-No.

On Earth Day 2019, CapMetro unveiled plans to introduce a fleet of electric buses in Austin. A new facility will be able to house more than 200 electric vehicles, CapMetro said.

CapMetro tested out electric buses in 2018 and they’re expected to bring two to Austin by the end of 2019.

After testing out several bus companies, CapMetro selected Proterra. Each electric bus has an estimated range of 100 to 150 miles between charges and will be recharged each night.

Its purchase of up to 10 electric buses will reportedly cost around $11 million.

Eventually, CapMetro plans to purchase 200 electric vehicles, which won't put out any carbon emissions.

