CapMetro suspends non-emergency services Tuesday night through Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Due to icy conditions around the Austin area, Capital Metro will be suspending all non-emergency services on Tuesday night and all day on Wednesday.

CapMetro said it will begin its final trips at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for bus, rail and pickup, with the intent to have all trips completed around 9 p.m. The agency has already suspended operations for Manor pickup and Lago Vista pickup, as well as Route 214, Route 990 and MetroBike.

“CapMetro has been working closely with our partners at the Austin/Travis County Emergency Operations Center and is aware the inclement weather could result in dangerous, life-threatening road conditions for our frontline staff and customers, so CapMetro is shifting all available resources to provide emergency transportation for our region,” CapMetro said in a statement.

CapMetro will supply buses to help transport people to cold weather shelters on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as fulfill other emergency requests that are needed.

For as long as road conditions allow, CapMetro will also continue providing life-sustaining trips for MetroAccess customers, the agency said.

Several CapMetro team members will stay at the agency’s facilities for the duration of the winter weather to assist with emergency operations.

“CapMetro knows the valuable role it plays in the community, but the agency is making a difficult decision to suspend service in order to protect the lives of our staff and customers,” CapMetro said.

An update for services on Thursday will be provided on Wednesday. To receive up-to-date information on service impacts, patrons are asked to sign up for MetroAlerts.