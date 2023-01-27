CapMetro selects finalist for President, CEO position

Dorothy Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has announced the finalist taking over for the President and CEO of the company Friday afternoon.

Included in the agenda for CapMetro's board meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, was the actionable item to approve the new General Manager, President and CEO position to Dorothy Watkins. Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.

CapMetro released a statement regarding the action:

"After a national search, the CapMetro Board of Directors is moving forward with Dottie Watkins as the sole candidate for the next CapMetro President and Chief Executve Officer. The board is expected to vote and approve Watkins, the current Interim CapMetro President and CEO, during the next CapMetro Board of Directors Meeting on January 30. The search for the CapMetro President & CEO began in the fall 2022 and was conducted by executive search firm, Krauthammer & Associates. CapMetro will host a public event in February for the community to meet and engage with the new President & CEO."

Also included in the agenda is the plan to finalize contracts with a variety of services:

Tolar Manufacturing Inc. for the "fabrication and delivery of trash receptacles" for one year for a cost of $319,900

Southside Wrecker Inc. for "towing services for one base year with one option year" for a total of $1,440,020

Elk Electric, Inc. to "provide electrical services for repair, maintenance and upgrade of electrical systems for all [CapMetro] public, administrative and operational properties and buildings" for a two base years and four optional years for a total of $1,955,675

W.W. Grainger for "bus and building parts and small tools and equipment" for one base year and two optional years to total $2,330,100

Purchase and sale contract of a 7,749 square-foot office building in the first floor unit of 1705 Guadalupe St. for a cost to not exceed $4,649,400 and closing costs

The public will be able to comment regarding the actions within the meeting. Commentators wanting to participate must register in advance for the video conference by leaving a message at 512-369-6040 or email the board of directors. The video conference will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 and each participant will have three minutes to speak.

Read the full agenda for the CapMetro board meeting.