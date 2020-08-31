CapMetro plans to create its own police force by 2022

The transit agency will hear recommendations from a consultant, who will lay out suggestions for a timeline and budget to complete the project.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is looking to create an independent police force to handle security issues on the transportation network, according to Security Director Darryl Jamail.

Jamail said Monday the agency has wanted its own force for a long time, but it is now making plans to execute the idea.

"This is just something that we’ve looked at over the past 15, 20 years, off and on," Jamail said. "We’re at the point where we’re a major city transit agency and looking at different policing models."

Currently, about 160 off-duty Austin Police Department officers provide security to CapMetro. But Jamail said the officers have restricted authority where they do not have jurisdiction.

He hopes creating an individual police force for CapMetro will solve that issue.

"The APD officers are not able to take enforcement action outside the city of Austin unless it’s in very limited type situations," Jamail said. "And that [an independent force] would give us complete coverage throughout the system, regardless of what jurisdiction they’re in."

Jamail said the next step in the process will involve a consultant providing recommendations about timelines and budgets to complete the plan. After that, CapMetro will seek legislative approval, likely in 2021.

"They would be full-time employees and have a much more in-depth understanding of our system and the challenges that we face for public safety," Jamail said.

Jamail said the plan is similar to what is used by other major cities, like San Diego and Denver. He also said the plans to create a separate police force have nothing to do with the recent budget cuts to the APD.

CapMetro aims to have a police chief and police officers hired by the fiscal year of 2021-2022, according to Jamail.