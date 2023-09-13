CapMetro chooses new maintenance provider

Keolis will replace the current provider, MTM, and take charge of CapMetro's operations and maintenance for the next three years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's public transit provider Capital Metro (CapMetro) will have a new maintenance and operations provider after agreeing to a new proposal.

CapMetro’s operations board received three recommendations, including from the current operations and maintenance provider MTM, and chose Keolis from the group.

According to the board, Keolis received the best score and provided the cheapest contract.

Keolis is a company based out of France that will be tasked with managing the workforce, safety and reliability for both CapMetro's North and South Operations facilities, as well as each maintenance facility.

CapMetro's contract with Keolis is slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2024 and will last for three years.