CapMetro names new chief administrator of transit police

AUSTIN, Texas — CapMetro appointed a new chief administrator of transit police in a board meeting on Monday.
Eric Robins will officially begin serving in the position on Aug. 1. The Texan native has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including his time as chief of police in Sugar Land, Texas.
Robins has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Downtown and a master's degree in the same field from Sam Houston State University.
CapMetro established transit police with a 2021 resolution, and the agency hopes to make it a sworn police department through Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requirements by 2024.
The Monday meeting also saw the appointment of William M. Harriss as a new CapMetro Board of Directors member.
“There’s so much to look forward to at CapMetro,” said Jeff Travillion, chair of the CapMetro Board of Directors, in a statement. “Both Matt Harriss and Eric Robins have stellar reputations and will bring great experience to the agency. I’m happy to welcome Matt to the Board, as I know he’ll bring thoughtful insight to help CapMetro continue serving our community in the most equitable manner possible. As for Eric, he’s been in law enforcement for a long time, and he has a passion for working with and building trust with community members.”
