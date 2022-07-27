CapMetro approves changes to fare card, report says

The transit agency also approved lowering rates for low-income residents.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is making some changes to its fare policies.

According to a report from Community Impact, the transit agency's board members unanimously voted Monday to approve a resolution adopting revisions to the CapMetro Fare Policy and another resolution adopting revisions to the CapMetro Fare Structure. A plan was presented to the CapMetro board of directors in March to rollout a new smart fare card and payment system.

The executive vice president, chief financial and risk officer for CapMetro said there is still quite a bit to do before the smart fare card is ready for a systemwide launch, which is anticipated for January.

Community Impact reports that the new smart fare card, or Amp card, will be a physical card with smart chip technology to reload money directly to an account. There will also be a smartphone app for customers.

There are two proposals for the smart fare card-based account system.

The first is fare capping, or pay as you go. It reduces the spending customers pay on daily or monthly fees. Fare capping is automatically available on every card.

The second proposal will be called "Equifare," the new equitable fare structure for income-eligible customers.

