AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers have been told to expect delays after a CapMetro bus caught fire in South Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said the incident happened near the intersection of South First Street and West Stassney Lane.

AFD said the fire started as a brake fire that extended to the interior of the bus.

No other information is available at this time.

Brake fire extended to interior of bus. pic.twitter.com/AAwpEP9bnj — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 9, 2023