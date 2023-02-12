Bus driver struck by stray bullet in southeast Austin Sunday morning

CapMetro does not believe the driver was the intended target and said the incident appeared to be the result of an altercation between two other vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A bus driver was injured after being struck by what is believed to have been a stray bullet in southeast Austin on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. near Burton Drive and East Riverside Drive, Capital Metro said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. There were two other passengers on board at the time, and they were not injured.

CapMetro does not believe the driver was the intended target and said the incident appeared to be the result of an altercation between two other vehicles. The Austin Police Department is currently investigating.

“We are very fortunate and grateful that our operator is doing OK this morning after this terrifying ordeal,” CapMetro said in a statement. “Our team has been in contact with him, and he’s now home resting. We cannot stress enough, the important role our team has in our community, but our staff deserves to feel safe while at work.”

No other information is available at this time.