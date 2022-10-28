CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program

The program lets riders request a drop-off between regular stops.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops.

The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.

According to CapMetro, travelers might choose such a drop off because it's closer to where they're going or because of better lighting or sidewalk connectivity. It provided a few examples as well:

Someone riding MetroBus Route 1 or the Night Owl 481 on North Lamar can request to be dropped off between two bus stops directly at the Palms apartment complex.

A customer on the 801 or 803 might ask their bus operator to drop them off at a bus stop in between Rapid stations.

To request a Courtesy Stop, just let a bus operator know when and where you'd like to be dropped off. Then, pull the cord or push the stop request button when the bus is at your stop or directly where you'd like to be dropped off.

CapMetro said all Courtesy Stops are at the discretion of bus operators. Operators may deny a stop if they determine that the requested location is unsafe for someone to exit the bus.

