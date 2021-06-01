Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol building as pro-Trump supporters try to break into House chamber, sources confirm

It is not known yet what exactly led to the shooting. A photo shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the locked-down House Chamber.

WASHINGTON — A woman has been shot inside the US Capitol Building as pro-Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber, according to two sources that have confirmed the information to WUSA9.

CBS News confirmed that it is a woman and that this person is in critical condition at a hospital.

It is not known yet what exactly led to the woman being shot, but a photo from CBS News' Zak Hudak shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the House Chamber around 2:46 p.m.

A photo from the Huffington Post also shows the same scene, with multiple law enforcement officers having their guns drawn toward a barricaded door of the House Chamber where minutes earlier the electoral college vote certification had begun.

The condition of the person shot or details about them are not known at this time.

Due to the violence at the US Capitol Building, DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for people inside Washington's jurisdiction.

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.