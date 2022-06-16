Capital Metro urging Austinites to 'dump the pump' on Friday

Three lucky passengers could win free bus passes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will be participating in "Dump the Pump Day" on Friday, a movement spearheaded by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) to help the environment by encouraging people to ditch their personal cars for public transit.

The push comes as the national gas price average is reached $5.

"So many people in our community are feeling the impacts of inflation, whether it’s at the grocery store, a restaurant, and especially at the gas station," said interim President and CEO Dottie Watkins. "Our services are an affordable and safe transit option for Central Texans to get to wherever they need to go. National Dump the Pump Day is all about taking public transit and we encourage our community to use our services not just on June 17, but every day."

Three lucky customers Friday will win a free month, week or single-day bus pass, along with Capital Metro swag bags. To be entered to win, customers only need to post a photo of themselves on public transit and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tag Capital Metro and use #DumpThePump and #DumpThePumpATX. The winners will be selected by random drawing next week.

"For customers looking to find the best route to get them from Point A to Point B, CapMetro provides an online Trip Planner," Capital Metro said in a press release. "The agency also offers a free mobile app to help customers plan their route and buy their pass with ease."