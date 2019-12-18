AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is related to a cyclist being struck in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

On Dec. 13, an unidentified man was struck by a Capital Metro bus in Austin. He later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the man was transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

According to APD, the man stumbled backward after exiting the bus, causing him to fall between the curb and the bus. Police said he was then struck by the back end of the bus as it was driving away.

Capital Metro said the company is conducting its own comprehensive investigation into the incident.

APD is also investigating the incident and has asked that anyone with information regarding the case contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-6935. Tips can also be submitted through Austin PD's mobile app on either iPhone or Android.

