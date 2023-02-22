Capital Metro provides tour of McKalla Station for Red Line

The station is scheduled to be operational by the beginning of the 2024 Austin FC season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in January 2023 when CapMetro finished the initial double track project.

Capital Metro (CapMetro) is showing the details behind the construction of the new McKalla Station in North Austin.

The McKalla Station, which is the newest transit station for the Red Line, will be located near the Q2 Stadium on Delta Drive. The station is scheduled to be operational by the beginning of the 2024 Austin FC season.

The new station, located at 10414 Mc Kalla Place, will have two passenger platforms, in addition to a special event platform. To provide increased mobility for community members and transit options, CapMetro will be installing a shared use path in the station.

Part of the construction of the new station will include improving drainage and adding additional train tracks to the area. The extra train tracks aim to "increase service reliability for the 32-mile commuter rail line" to improve future service frequency, according to the release.