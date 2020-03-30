AUSTIN, Texas — As ridership has decreased due to the coronavirus, Capital Metro announced some major changes on Monday.

Starting on Wednesday and through the month of April, CapMetro will no longer be charging fares for its services. Passengers will still be required to show their ID before boarding and will be required to board through the rear.

CapMetro also suspended its MetroExpress routes on Monday, with the exception of the route to Manor/Elgin. This is due to a 90% drop in ridership.

The organization is still operating its MetroRail service.

CapMetro hired cleaning crews to continue cleaning efforts over the past week. Some of its administrative staff have also volunteered to supervise the cleaning shifts.

On Monday morning, members of the leadership team served breakfast to support frontline staff.

For more information on CapMetro's COVID-19 response, click here.

