'They were always so good to me.' Cap City Comedy Club closing shop, celebrity tributes trickle in

Austin's home to live comedy is closing down after more than 30 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Celebrity tributes began to hit social media Tuesday after KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that Cap City Comedy Club is closing for good.

The North Austin comedy institution has been serving the area for more than 30 years off Anderson Square and Research Boulevard.

“We laughed until we cried,” wrote Rich Miller, Margie Coyle, Colleen McGarr and Duncan Strauss in an emailed letter to the Statesman. “We are devastated to announce that we have to close the club. After 35 years in this location, and 17 for us as owners, the struggle of being closed since March has proved insurmountable. It is a perfect storm of pandemic, lease and wanting to be responsible to our staff, comedians and audiences.”

The Statesman also reported that, in the statement, they also said Cap City could make a comeback in a different way.

According to its online calendar, the club only has one artist booked throughout the month of September – Vanessa Gonzalez from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12.

So bummed to see that Cap City Comedy Club in Austin is closing for good after 35 years. I loved performing there. They were always so good to me. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of this kind of news and it is so sad. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 8, 2020

"So bummed to see that Cap City Comedy Club in Austin is closing for good after 35 years," said comedian Fortune Feimster. "I loved performing there. They were always so good to me. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of this kind of news and it is so sad."

"RIP @CapCityComedy," tweeted comedian Martha Kelly. "My first set in front of a large audience was there at the 2000 FPIA. Remains one of the most exciting nights of my life. Love to Cap forever."

Just found out that one of my favorite clubs, Cap City Comedy in Austin, TX, has closed permanently. The great staff and the great audiences that came to that club will be in my heart forever. RIP @CapCityComedy — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) September 8, 2020

"Just found out that one of my favorite clubs, Cap City Comedy in Austin, TX, has closed permanently," said Doug Benson. "The great staff and the great audiences that came to that club will be in my heart forever. RIP @CapCityComedy."

Several people showed up to the club on Tuesday with handwritten letters to share their favorite memories.

@CapCityComedy is closing after a 35 year run. People showed up with handwritten letters to share their best memories over the years and are also sharing stories with one-another in person. #capcitycomedyclub @KVUE #covid19 pic.twitter.com/B4XPsXJtGn — Heikki Mikael Mustonen (@HeikkiMikael) September 9, 2020