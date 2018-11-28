AUSTIN — People across Texas are getting the chance to spruce up and personalize their cars through of an out-of-the-box online auction.

The Great Plate Auction is a month-and-a-half long auction put on by the private company, My Plates, which sells personalized license plates. My Plates is the official vendor of specialty license plates and has been partnered with the DMV since late 2009. The company put together 50 Texas license plate messages with rare words and low numbers. Most of these have never been available for drivers to use. There are low numbers between "zero" and "50" as options, as well as single-digit letters. There are also seven letter messages such as "WESTERN," "TEXIANS" and "RESPECT."

Steven Farrar has been the president of My Plates since it started about 10 years ago. He said he is hoping the auction gives people a chance to make their car more than just a vehicle.

"It's a little bit different," Farrar said. "People having a little bit of fun on your license plate. We like to tell people, 'Don't take itself too seriously.' Whether you want to show your support for your favorite team or your favorite charity, you can do it. Put your nickname on the plate. Personalize it and say something a little bit about yourself. That way your car is your car. It's not just a number and a letter that's random."

My Plates has sold more than 375,000 plates since it started about 10 years ago. The bulk of the money raised goes toward the general revenue fund of Texas.

"Texans love their sports," Farrar said. "Texans also love Texas, so there's a lot of Texas themes and Texas messages about how great or how big Texas is."

For those interested in placing a bid for one of these 50 plates, the auction will end Wednesday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m. After that deadline, any unclaimed plates will go on sale for $500.

