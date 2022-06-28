Candlelight vigil held for migrants found dead in semitruck

"Sometimes I feel like we lost our humanity," said Andrea Osorio, who came to the U.S. 33 years ago. "Looking - seeing all these people here. We're still humans."

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in San Antonio on Tuesday gathered at Pearsall Park for a candlelight vigil to remember those who died in the back of a semi truck that was discovered Monday.

The vigil was held as a tribute to the 51 people who died, and their loved ones.

For many, the pain was personal.

"I came here when I was 14 years old in an 18-wheeler as well, and I passed out from the heat," one young woman said, choking up. "So this hits home."

Monday evening, officials uncovered a gruesome scene when they found 46 people dead in the back of a semitruck. As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll rose to 51. Several others are recovering in area hospitals.

The nationalities and ages of the victims haven't been confirmed. It is believed to be the deadliest such event in U.S. history.

"Sometimes I feel like we lost our humanity," said Andrea Osorio, who came to the U.S. 33 years ago. "Looking - seeing all these people here. We're still humans. We still feel the pain."