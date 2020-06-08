Former federal employee, active duty soldier at Camp Mabry admit to theft of more than $1M in military equipment

Joseph Mora and Cristal Avila face up to 10 years in federal prison.

AUSTIN, Texas — A former federal government employee and an active duty soldier at Camp Mabry in Austin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges they stole and sold more than $1 million worth of equipment from the military institution.

Texas National Guardsman Cristal Avila, 27, of Fort Worth, and Joseph Mora, 35, of Schertz, both pleaded guilty to the charge of theft of government property.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Avila and Mora – who served as a program analyst at the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office warehouse since 2013 – removed large quantities of sensitive military-grade equipment, including rifle scopes, infrared laser devices and thermal night vision goggles and later sold them on eBay.

Federal agents executed a search warrant on Sept. 24, 2019, of Mora's residence, in which they recovered dozens of items believed to be stolen from Camp Mabry.

Avila and Mora face up to 10 years in federal prison and have agreed to pay restitution to the government for the stolen items and profits generated from their sale.

Sentencing for the two is yet to be scheduled.