Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park.

His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this.

"I want whoever did it to turn themselves in. Like, you know what you did was wrong – he didn't deserve it," said Campbell.

Campbell said she was in San Antonio on Aug. 25 when she got a phone call from police.

"The detective called me said my husband had been found in Zilker Park by the Barton Springs Pool, I believe," she told KVUE.

According to police, he was shot and found outside a car in parking lot at Barton Springs Pool.

Campbell said she is not sure why her husband went to Zilker Park. She said she is heartbroken.

"I have had two anxiety attacks," she said. "I am eight months pregnant right now. I am trying to cope the best I can, but it is really, really hard."

She described her husband as a loving person.

"My husband was a very sweet and loving person. He cared for people and always tried to help others," she said. "He was gentle, he played football, he was pretty buff but he was sweetest person I knew."

Austin police said some cars were in the area where the shooting happened and someone might have witnessed something.

Anyone with information should call the APD or Crime Stoppers.

