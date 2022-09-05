SWAT called to northeast Austin apartment complex after shooting

The complex is the same location of a deadly shooting that happened last month.

AUSTIN, Texas — The APD SWAT team has been called to the scene of a shooting at a northeast Austin apartment complex on Monday evening.

Police said officers were called to 7610 Cameron Road around 7:40 p.m. after reports of shots fired at the apartment complex.

A man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police could not provide an update on his condition.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area and stay inside.

Detectives were on the scene interviewing witnesses and checking for video of the incident.

On April 30, 17-year-old Amonte Lamonte Watters was shot at the same apartment complex. Watters later died from his injuries on May 5.

Anyone with information or video of either incident is asked to contact APD or Crime Stoppers.

