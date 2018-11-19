ABC 10 and TEGNA's HeartThreads Team are partnering with California Giving to help victims of recent fires.

The campaign, which starts on Monday, is meant to help the heroes that have been helping with rescues and fire victims.

Donors can help heroes and victims of the fires by visiting this webpage.

According with Global Giving, the campaign will starting by giving rescuers hygiene products, food, clean water and shelter. After the initial relief work is done, the fund will go toward the long-term reliefs for the victims to help them recover.

